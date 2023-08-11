Patricia Regan and Kimberley Spiteri (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ makeup and hair) on transforming beloved characters as they enter new eras [Exclusive Video Interview]

“You kind of grow with the show after all the years of being in it,” says makeup artist Patricia Regan, reflecting on her five season with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She and hair stylist Kimberley Spiteri came together to discuss how they transformed the characters on the Amazon series over time. The pair are Emmy nominated in the Period and/or Character Makeup and Hairstyling categories, respectively. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” began its life in the 1950s, and moved the action into the 60s in later seasons. So the concept of “evolution” is nothing new to Regan and Spiteri when it comes to style. With several years of the series under their belts, the pair grew accustomed to constant research for period-accurate looks, and always kept an eye out for new colors or textures that might inspire them. “I feel like it almost became second nature,” admits Regan “It’ll be hard to move forward!”

But moving forward, literally, was a must for the finale season of “Mrs. Maisel.” Most episodes featured a “flashforward” which would depict the main characters decades into the future. The 50s and 60s had become second nature to these artists, but now they had to imagine the roles in new ways.

“They’re still our characters. We still know them,” says Regan of the journey into new decades, “and so we just project what the choices would be that they would make going forward.” For example, Rose Weisman (Marin Hinkle) is instantly recognizable while shooting a television commercial in the future. No matter if she has a new hairdo or a few new wrinkles. “Rose will always hold onto a red lipstick no matter how old she’s going to be,” Regain points out, “and then she’s also always very fashion forward.”

A few character transformations are more shocking, however. There’s no better example than Susie (Alex Borstein) whose appearance has been something of a consistent uniform over the years: hair pulled back into a tight ponytail, covered with cap, unfussy makeup. During Rose’s commercial shoot, viewers might gasp at glimpsing Susie with her hair down for the first time. A streak of gray runs the full length of her tresses, and somehow she has even more presence in the room than normal. “That was a project,” admits Spiteri. “It was difficult because Amy [Sherman-Palladino], she knew where she wanted her characters to end. And so we needed to fill in that space of: what would be period-correct, what could possibly happen in reality, and be believable, but suit the character.” In order to fill in the details, Spiteri conducted mountains of research on famous Hollywood talent managers of the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The resulting look combines the essence of those Tinseltown big wigs with “remnants” of Susie. Apparently Borstein enjoyed embodying an evolved version of Susie, even if it meant trying out many wigs in the process. “The bottom line is that’s our job,” explains Spiteri of aiding an actor in their process, “just to give them the tools that they need to become that character.”

“This was unique, not too many jobs like that come around,” says Regan. Spiteri concurs, noting that “Mrs. Maisel” is one of the few series that compelled her to return for multiple seasons. “Usually for me it’s just time to move on and do something different…But this was very special and I was very happy and honored to be asked back,” she reveals. “To be nominated for it? That’s crazy,” continues Spiteri, in awe of the continued recognition of the show. “After five years you still like us, and think that we’re at that level? Oh my gosh, thanks. That’s pretty cool!”

Regan won an Emmy for Season 3 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She has earned a total of six Emmy nominations; four of them courtesy of “Mrs. Maisel” with additional bids for “Mildred Pierce” and “Halston.” Spiteri is a seven-time Emmy nominee, winning once for “Deadwood.” In addition to three nominations for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” she has also been nominated for “The Originals,” “Ike: Countdown to D-Day,” and “Six Feet Under.” She received an Oscar nomination for “Mank.”

