‘The Masked Dancer’ fresh clues for Top 5: Cotton Candy, Tulip, Zebra …

“The Masked Dancer” is one of the highest rated shows of 2021 for good reason. This spin-off of “The Masked Singer” is even more fun that the original show. Instead of raising their voices in song, celebrities in elaborate costumes perform complicate choreographed routines. The four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) then decide which of them will be sent home and who will continue on in the competition.

Half of the contenders for the Diamond Mask have already been sent packing after the big reveal by host Craig Robinson. The other five will compete in quarter-final on February 3. They are disguised as Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. We’ve put together a photo gallery with all of “The Masked Dancer” clues for season 1. Scroll through it at the top of this post.

We’ve included our best guesses as to the real names of each of the contenders. In the comments section let us know your thoughts on “The Masked Dancer” spoilers. And be sure to sound off with your theories about their true identities.

