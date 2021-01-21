‘The Masked Dancer’ fresh clues for Super 6

“The Masked Dancer” has already seen the departure of four of the 10 celebrities competing in season 1. The remaining half dozen contenders for the Diamond Mask will compete in the Super 6 semi-final on January 27. Three of them are from Group A — Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip — and made it to this stage of the competition in the January 20 episode.

That edition of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer” ended with the elimination of Cricket by the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale). He was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be singer Brian McKnight. The fifth contestant in Group A, Disco Ball, who spun out of control on the December 27 premiere, turned out to be Ice-T, the rapper turned TV star (“Law & Order: SVU”).

The other trio of talent still in contention are disguised as Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra and compete as part of Group B. They were last seen performing on January 13. That episode concluded with the unmasking of the Moth, who turned out to be Elizabeth Smart, the one-time abductee who is now an advocate for children. The first of the five contenders from this roster to be eliminated was Ice Cube. After he didn’t melt the hearts of the panel on the January 6 episode, he was revealed to be Bill Nye, “The Science Guy.”

We’ve compiled “The Masked Dancer” clues for all the contestants in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through to see the spoilers we’ve learned about the true identities of each of them to date. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their real names.

