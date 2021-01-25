‘The Masked Dancer’ guesses: Here’s who we think the Super 6 really are

“The Masked Dancer” has only been on for four episodes but almost half of the 10 contestants have been eliminated already. The remaining half dozen, known as the Super 6, will compete on the January 27 edition of this spin-off from “The Masked Singer.” They are disguised as Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. We’ve catalogued “The Masked Dancer” clues for these celebrities in the photo gallery above. Scroll through to see spoilers of their real names. And let us know what you think of our best guesses as to their true identities.

The Super 6 is comprised of three contestants from each of Group A (Exotic Bird, Hammerhead and Tulip) and Group B (Cotton Candy, Sloth and Zebra). These trios of talent impressed the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) the last time they performed on “The Masked Dancer.”

We were confused when we saw the Group B playoff first. That episode aired on January 13 and ended with the unmasking of the Moth. She was revealed by host Craig Robinson to be Elizabeth Smart, the kidnapping victim who is now an children’s advocate. The first contestants in Group B to be eliminated was Ice Cube. After he failed to melt the hearts of the judges on the January 6 episode, he was revealed to be Bill Nye, “The Science Guy.”

The Group A playoff was on January 20. The Cricket stopped chirping and turned out to be singer Brian McKnight. The fifth contestant in Group A, Disco Ball, spun out of control on the December 27 premiere and was revealed to be Ice-T, the rapper turned TV star (“Law & Order: SVU”).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Dancer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Dancer” Season 1 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.