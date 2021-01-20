‘The Masked Dancer’ Season 1: Everything To Know

Are you enjoying “The Masked Dancer” as much of we are? This spin-off of the FOX reality competition series “The Masked Singer,” has the same concept: celebrities wearing elaborate costumes that conceal their true identities perform for a panel of judges. The one change, and a biggie: these contenders for the Golden Mask are dancing rather than singing. As with the original show, we will get both videos and interviews with the celebrities that will give us clues to their true selves. And, in a new twist, we will get to hear the voices of the contestants even if it is just one word.

Scroll through the photo gallery above for a closer look at the contestants including all “The Masked Dancer” season 1 clues, guesses and spoilers. The 10 celebrities were divided into two groups. Cricket, Disco Ball, Hammerhead, Exotic Bird and Tulip competes as Group A while Group B is comprised of Cotton Candy, Ice Cube, Moth, Sloth and Zebra). The contestants perform both solo and group numbers and are partnered with professional dancers who aren’t wearing masks.

As a group, the 10 contenders can brag of winning 20 Emmy Awards, 10 World Dancing titles and four Olympic gold medals; selling 38 million albums worldwide and earning 20 Grammy nominations; writing five New York Times best-sellers; and appearing on Broadway three times.

Producers of “The Masked Dancer” tapped Craig Robinson of “The Office” fame to host. Ken Jeong is doing double duty as a judge on this show as well as “The Masked Singer.” Joining him on the panel are Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green (who was the Giraffe on season 3 of “Singer”) and “High School Musical” alum Ashley Tisdale.

