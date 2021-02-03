‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: Cotton Candy is …

The stand-out contestant on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” is competing as Cotton Candy. She wowed the the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) with her high-energy performance set to “Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis on the January 27 episode. She was competing as part of the Super Six and ensured herself a place in the Top 5 competing on February 3.

We’ve watched that routine repeatedly as well as her two previous turns when she danced to “Sour Candy” by Lady Gaga featuring Blackpink and “Glitter in the Air” by Pink. We’ve gone back and watched all the Cotton Candy clues videos too. Keep reading if you want to know the name of the Cotton Candy as we have all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1.

We are absolutely sure that Cotton Candy is Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas. Don’t think so? Well just consider the following:

In the most recent clues video for Cotton Candy we saw diamond rings in the shape of the Olympic logo. Gabby competed at the Olympics twice and won three gold medals. As a group, the season 1 contestants on “The Masked Dancer” have taken home four gold medals (we think Zebra accounts for the other).

At the 2012 Olympics in London, Gabby Douglas won gold medals in both all-around individual and team; Cotton Candy’s second clues video included the Roman numeral for 12 (XII). Gabby also shared in the team gold at the 2016 games in Rio. Cotton Candy’s second Words Up was “team player.”

After her wins in London, Gabby wrote “Grace, Gold, and Glory My Leap of Faith.” Her autobiography made The New York Times best sellers Young Adult list. Collectively, the 10 contenders on “The Masked Dancer” have written five New York Times best sellers.

Gabby’s book was turned into a Lifetime TV movie, “The Gabby Douglas Story.” We saw the word Life in the first video and the book “The Cotton Candy Story” in the second.

Cotton Candy fell during rehearsals for “Glitter in the Air” and revealed that this was not the first time that she had suffered such a setback. She told us that she to leave home to follow her dream. As a teenager, Gabby moved across the country to live with her gymnastics coach and family. And Cotton Candy recalled having missed out on many milestones of growing up, including her high school prom.

In the first Cotton Candy clues video for, we saw a box of cereal (Gabby was pictured on the front of a Kellogg’s box following her 2012 wins), an English breakfast (that could refer to the scene of her triumph) and a cupcake decorated with false eyelashes and lipstick (Gabby has a line of cosmetics with a company called Beauty Bakerie).

On the show’s official Instagram account, Cotton Candy revealed that “One year, I took a Christmas Vacation on the ocean for the holidays.” Gabby chronicled her family trip on a cruise liner to celebrate Christmas 2012.

We won’t find out if Gabby Douglas is Cotton Candy until she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of Cotton Candy? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

