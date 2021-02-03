‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Exotic Bird is …

The Exotic Bird established herself as one to watch to win season 1 of “The Masked Singer” with her dazzling dance to “Rush” by Lewis Capaldi featuring Jessie Reyez. She had the four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale). While we agreed that the panel has an eye for talent, we don’t think they do very well when it comes to their guesses. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1, including the real name of the Exotic Bird.

We’ve taken another look at both the most recent routine performed by Exotic Bird and her first two as well, which were set to “Latch” by Disclosure featuring Sam Smith and “Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow. And we’ve had her clues videos on repeat.

We are certain that the Exotic Bird is “American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks.

In the most recent clues video for Exotic Bird, we saw a shot of Bernie Sanders at Joe Biden‘s recent inauguration. Jordin sang “Faith” at the Commander-in-Chief’s Inaugural Ball hosted by the newly-inaugurated President Barack Obama in 2009.

That high-profile appearance came less than two years after Jordin Sparks won “American Idol.” She was only 17 when she took the title in 2007; in the first clues video for Exotic Bird, several of the runners are wearing shirts with the number “17.” And we saw a carton of eggs that had the words “best by ’07” on the side.

The Exotic Bird revealed that she suffered from a savage bird flu; Jordin suffered a setback soon after winning “Idol” when she lost her voice and she once recorded a song called “No Air.” That tune earned her a 2009 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals; this season’s contestants on “The Masked Dancer” count 20 Grammy nominations among them.

Collectively, the 10 celebrities competing on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” have sold 38 million albums worldwide. Jordin has racked up record sales of about eight million.

The Exotic Bird describes herself a “true warrior”; Jordin called her second album “Battlefield.” Among its tracks was “Let It Rain”; the first clues video for Exotic Bird included footage of rain.

The pic of a pie in the second clues video references Jordin’s recent appearance in the Broadway musical “Waitress” which used that sweet treat as a logo. As a group, the season 1 contestants on “The Masked Dancer” have logged three appearances on the Great White Way.

That photo of a football made us think of Jordin’s dad, Phillippi Sparks, who played in the NFL for nine seasons (eight with the New York Giants and one with the Dallas Cowboys).

We will only find out if Jordin Sparks is the Exotic Bird when she is unmasked. This will only happen if she loses a match-up or wins the show. Do you think we are correct about the real name of the Exotic Bird? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

