‘The Masked Dancer’ Spoilers: Season 1 Cast Revealed

Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” is underway and is even more fun to watch than the original “The Masked Singer,” which produced this spin-off. Scroll through the photo gallery above for up-to-date spoilers naming the season 1 cast before they are revealed by host Craig Robinson.

Season 1 of “The Masked Dancer” started off with 10 contestants disguised as Cotton Candy, Cricket, Disco Ball, Exotic Bird, Hammerhead, Ice Cube, Moth, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra performing dance routines for four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale).

Episode 1 ended when the Disco Ball stopped spinning long enough for rapper turned actor Ice-T (“Law & Order: SVU”) to emerge. Episode 2 concluded when Ice Cube failed to melt the hearts of the panel and be unmasked as Bill Nye, “The Science Guy.” And Episode 3 saw the Moth molt out of her costume revealing Elizabeth Smart, the one-time kidnap victim who is now an activist for missing children.

Before making our educated guesses of the names of the celebrities disguised by these cumbersome costumes and masks, we considered the clues provided in their pre-performance videos, their post-performance answers to the judges, and their dance skills.

Which of our guesses do you agree with and which do you think are way off? To read our detailed reasoning of “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1 scroll through the photo gallery at the top of this post. Then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.

