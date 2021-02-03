‘The Masked Dancer’ Top 5 spoilers: Cotton Candy, Tulip, Zebra …

“The Masked Dancer” has only aired five episodes but it is already halfway over. We’ve done a good job so far this season figuring out the names of the famous faces hidden behind the mask. Scroll through the photo gallery at the top of this post for all of “The Masked Dancer” spoilers of the season 1 contestants. We’ve also included all of the clues and guesses made by the panel.

Season 1 of this spin-off of “The Masked Singer” started out with 10 celebrities clad in elaborate costumes performing complicate choreographed routines. The four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) have already sent five contestants home after the big reveal by host Craig Robinson.

The other five are still in contention for the coveted Diamond Mask. They are disguised as Cotton Candy, Exotic Bird, Sloth, Tulip and Zebra. These talented toe-tappers have already made it through the eliminations rounds for Group A and Group B. They will compete against each other in the quarter-final on February 3.

In the comments section below weight in with your thoughts on “The Masked Dancer” spoilers. And be sure to let us know your theories about the true identities of “The Masked Dancer” season 1 conestants.

