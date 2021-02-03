‘The Masked Dancer’ spoilers: The Sloth is …

The Sloth is the frontrunner to win season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” He made it into the Top 5 performing on February 3 with a swinging dance routine set to “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head” by Dean Martin. The four judges (Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong, Ashley Tisdale) were effusive in their praise. While we concur with them that Sloth is a professional dancer, we don’t agree with their guesses. Keep reading for all “The Masked Dancer” spoilers for season 1, including the real name of the Sloth.

We’ve looked at all three of Sloth’s slides across the dance floor, including “Up Where We Belong” by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes on January 13 and “What I Like About You” by The Romantics on January 6. And we’ve watched his three clues videos again.

We are absolutely certain that the Sloth is Maksim Chmerkovskiy who was a professional partner on “Dancing With the Stars” for 17 seasons.

The Sloth says he is not new to the dance floor and will do a new dance style every week to get to the trophy. That is just what Chmerkovskiy had to do on “Dancing with the Stars.” He took his various partners to the final of “DWTS” five times. He finally won in season 18 (that number was given as a super clue for the Sloth) with his partner, Olympic ice dancer Meryl Davis (her initials were seen in a clues video).

Their trophy was a mirrorball. That was shown in two parts — mirror and ball — in the second clues video. And the show’s initials were referenced as well with a shot of the Dentist Whitening Tooth System – DWTS.

Four of Maksim’s other partners on “Dancing with the Stars” were referenced in the two clues video: GLEEm toothpaste for “Glee” star Heather Morris (season 24); “D.R.” for actress Denise Richards (season 8); a bug embedded in amber for model Amber Rose (season 23); and a red Solo cup with the number “13” for soccer player Hope Solo (season 13)

The Sloth readily admits to “a very special love for The Nutcracker,” which is often performed at Christmas. When Maksim married another “DWTS” pro, Peta Murgatroyd, in 2017, Tchaikovsky’s music for this beloved ballet rang out during the ceremony. In the second clues video, we saw the Sloth propose to one of the other dancers. And in the third, the Sloth says he is missing his family; he and Peta welcomed a son, Shai Aleksander, on January 4, 2017.

Before joining “DWTS” in season 2, Chmerkovskiy competed at the professional level in the International Latin category and won 10 titles; as a group, “The Masked Dancer” contestants can brag of 11 such world titles.

This charismatic star was born in the Ukraine, which just happens to have a blue and yellow flag (we saw those colors in the clues video.)

Chmerkovskiy has been dancing since he was four. However his dreams of dancing professionally were almost shattered when he was 13 and broke his right leg skiing; the Sloth said he had an childhood accident that was a challenge to overcome.

As a whole, “The Masked Dancer” contestants have appeared on Broadway three times; Maksim starred in “Burn the Floor” in 2009 and “Forever Tango” in 2013. That former show was referenced with the image of the burning room in the clues video. (We think that the Exotic Bird accounts for the third appearance.)

The Sloth is certainly one of the most athletic of the 10 contestants on season 1 of “The Masked Dancer.” His costume consists of workout gear and he was able to leap and bound around the stage.

We will only find out for sure that Maksim Chmerkovskiy is the Sloth when he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a match-up or wins the competition. Do you think we are right about the real name of the Sloth? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

