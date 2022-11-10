‘The Masked Singer’ Bride guesses: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Carrot Top …

On the seventh episode of “The Masked Singer” Season 8, Bride was coronated as the first King of the reality TV show’s new format — yes, the pink dino is actually a male! Bride received his regal title after earning enough votes to knock out fellow competitors George Foreman as Venus Flytrap and George Clinton as Gopher. So which secret celebrity is hiding inside the white wedding costume? Read on for “The Masked Singer” Bride guesses from the judges.

After belting out “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon during Hall of Fame Night, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Joel McHale and the late Leslie Jordan all fell in love with Bride. Jenny exclaimed, “I thought you were a female before you opened your mouth and I was pleasantly surprised, because you sound like a real rock star!”

Following an on-stage clue in which a goat brought out a medal reading “Action Hero,” Bride confirmed in a British accent, “I’m a take action kind of bride, and I have no problem playing the hero, amongst other things.”

Nicole initially thought Bride could be an action movie star like Jean-Claude Van Damme or Steven Seagal, but the accent threw her off. That’s when she switched her prediction to David Coverdale of the band White Snake.

Based on the clues alluding to selling out arenas, causing destruction and a crown on top of a globe, Robin settled on Las Vegas entertainer Carrot Top as his guess. Hearing that, Jenny accused Robin of giving “Ken-like answers,” referring to panelist Ken Jeong, who did not appear in the episode.

“Whoever you are, you did an amazing job and you got us stumped,” Jenny proclaimed.

What do YOU think of the panelists’ “The Masked Singer” Bride guesses? Is he actually Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, David Coverdale, Carrot Top, or someone else entirely? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section. Remember, we won’t find out who’s really masquerading as Bride until he either loses a future audience vote or wins the entire show.