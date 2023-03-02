‘The Masked Singer’ California Roll guesses: Pentatonix, ‘Pitch Perfect’ cast, ‘High School Musical’ cast … ?

The four panelists on “The Masked Singer” think they know the identities of the five secret celebrities hiding inside the California Roll costumes. The sushi bites performed a harmonic version of “Paparazzi” during the third episode of Season 9 that would make Lady Gaga “be proud” of them, noted the judges. Since the yummy costumes earned enough votes to advance to the semi-finals, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out who they really are. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” California Roll guesses.

“This is bizarre,” Nicole Scherzinger declared after the handful of rolls performed on the big stage. “Our show is a bit out there, isn’t it?” The New York Pizza Rat then came out on stage with a “5 BILLION” clue, suggesting the quintet has streamed a lot of videos over the years.

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg noticed a tiger clue and associated it with the “unbelievable” cast of “The Lion King” on Broadway. The audience gave her a mixed reaction to that guess. She then switched gears to Pentatonix, the popular a capella group, and the crowd went wild with cheers and applause.

Nicole agreed that it “could be” Pentatonix, but she wanted to throw out another name just in case: the cast of “Pitch Perfect.” She got that from the baseball clue and the “perfect dish” clue. Hmm, could she be on to something?

Ken Jeong put forth the cast of another popular movie series, “High School Musical.” “There was ‘group project’ on the school desk that screams high school,” he shouted passionately before adding the California Roll was “definitely” them.

What do YOU think of the panelists’ picks of Pentatonix and the casts of “The Lion King,” “Pitch Perfect” and “High School Musical”? Give us your best “The Masked Singer” California Roll guesses below in the comments section.

Does California Roll have what it takes to go the distance and take home the Golden Mask for Season 9? As a refresher, the eight winners so far have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

