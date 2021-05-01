‘The Masked Singer’: Top 5 Cluedle-Doo guesses include Joel McHale, Donnie Wahlberg …

Ever since Cluedle-Doo first popped up on this “game-changing” fifth season of “The Masked Singer,” viewers have been plucking out their feathers trying to figure out who’s hiding inside the costume. Now that we know some clues about the Renaissance rooster, the guessing game has kicked into overdrive. Below, we’ve compiled fans’ Top 5 Cluedle-Doo guesses, including two celebs with a strong connection to Fox’s reality TV show: one is a frequent guest panelist (Joel McHale) and the other is Jenny McCarthy‘s husband (Donnie Wahlberg).

Joel McHale — The actor and TV host is essentially the show’s fifth judge, having appeared more times than any other guest panelist. McHale has a special rapport with Ken Jeong, call it a love-hate relationship, ever since they first worked together on “Community.” Since McHale isn’t necessarily known for his singing voice, it’s unlikely he’d ever appear as a contestant on “TMS,” so did producers create the role of Cluedle-Doo specifically so he could join in on the costume fun? As Jeong might declare, “Welcome to ‘The Masked Singer,’ Joel McHale!”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Winners List (Every Season)

Donnie Wahlberg — McCarthy may be married to the former boy bander, but she clearly doesn’t recognize his voice. On multiple occasions she’s guessed he was masquerading as one of the various costumes, including Joey Fatone as Rabbit in Season 1. In truth, Wahlberg has yet to appear as one of the contestants, perhaps because his singing voice is so recognizable. (That’s the reason Brian McKnight as Cricket signed up for spin-off series “The Masked Daner” instead.) Might Wahlberg be the cluemeister rooster in disguise?

Jason Biggs — When the panelists got their first look at the feisty chicken during the Super 8 episode, Robin Thicke threw out Biggs’ name as someone he thought could be hiding under the mask. However, Thicke wasn’t privy to something we now know about Cluedle-Doo: he has a connection with actor Mickey Rourke, aka Season 4’s Gremlin. To the best of our knowledge, Biggs and Rourke have never appeared together in the same film, which might rule out the “American Pie” actor.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Tom Hiddleston — Some “TMS” fans are convinced Hiddleston is playing the role of the rooster because he portrays a trickster in the Marvel films. Viewer Carla Soderberg sums it up by writing, “Tom did a commercial for Centrum in China where he starts out in a kitchen [just like Cluedle-Doo]. Wears a costume that an English Shakespearean actor would be caught dead in. Carries a staff. Staff is topped with a magnifying glass. One of his co-stars has a connection with one: Benedict Cumberbatch. He plays Sherlock Holmes on ‘Sherlock.’ Benedict Cumberbatch is in the MCU as Dr. Strange. Cluedle-Doo is always watching things in a control room. Tom Hiddleston played a spy in ‘The Night Manager.’ He has a connection to the Gremlin, Mickey Rourke, who’s also in the MCU. And Tom Hiddleston’s new ‘Loki’ series in on Disney+. Fox entertainment was bought out by Disney, so it makes sense that he’d appear on a Fox TV show to promote ‘Loki.'”

Terry Crews — This versatile “America’s Got Talent” host and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” actor was one of Rourke’s co-stars in “The Expendables” alongside Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, etc. Crews fits the chicken’s personality to a tee. However, wouldn’t his day job(s) at NBC prevent him from crossing networks to play the character? We’ll only be convinced on this guess if Cluedle-Doo starts moving his pecs.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.