See all 77 ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” an adaptation of the popular South Korean series, premiered as an instant hit on January 2, 2019. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the wild and wacky reality TV show tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. Each week the contestant who receives the lowest number of votes is unmasked in front of America, until only one remains as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask.

If you’re looking for a refresher on “The Masked Singer” reveals for all seasons, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our spoiler-filled photos above (or click here for direct access) to see all costumes and celebrity reveals through the years, and whether the judges guessed correctly.

After five seasons, the total number of masked celebs now stands at 77. There were 12 in the first competition, 16 in the second edition, 18 in the third installment, 16 in the fourth cycle, and 15 (including Cludle-Doo) in the fifth go-around. Each season the singers are initially divided into separate groups, where they perform against their group-mates. Later on, all of the survivors are combined together, which is where the competition really heats up.

Of the dozens who’ve competed, only these five celebs claimed victory and took home Golden Mask trophies: Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes) and Piglet (Nick Lachey).

Their respective runners-up were Peacock (Donny Osmond), Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry), Turtle (Jesse McCartney), Mushroom (Aloe Blacc) and Black Swan (JoJo).

The third place finishers for each finale were Bee (Gladys Knight), Flamingo (Adrienne Bailon), Frog (Bow Wow), Crocodile (Nick Carter) and Chameleon (Wiz Khalifa).

Among some of the most shocking reveals in “Masked Singer” history were Poodle (Margaret Cho), Lion (Rumer Willis), Penguin (Sherri Shepherd), Ladybug (Kelly Osbourne), Robot (Lil Wayne), Bear (Sarah Palin), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green) and Snail (Kermit the Frog). None of the judges guessed any of these folks correctly — did you at home?