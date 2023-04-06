‘The Masked Singer’ Dandelion guesses: Zooey Deschanel, Emmy Rossum and … Reese Witherspoon?!

The panelists on “The Masked Singer” are blowing hot air as they try to figure out the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the Dandelion costume. The silver-tufted weed performed “Over the Rainbow” during the eighth episode of Season 9 and received more votes than Doll and Mantis, which means we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to find out who she really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” Dandelion guesses.

“These heels were made for performing: TV, movies, concerts and even charting next to Olivia Rodrigo,” Dandelion announced after a “billboards” clue was presented on the big stage alongside Dorothy’s red slippers from “The Wizard of Oz.” Time to start the guessing game!

The “billboards” clue prompted Nicole Scherzinger to surmise, “I feel like this could be Zooey Deschanel.” The audience nodded in agreement, with Nicole adding, “You all know she can sing.” Clues from Dandelion’s video package backed up her claim, including the piano and a possible reference to the “Tin Man” series.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Most famous celebrities of all time

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg went another way with the “billboards” clue, naming Emmy Rossum from “Shameless.” “She played Angelyne, who was this famous woman that was on all the billboards in LA in the ’80s,” Jenny explained. Emmy also sang in the musical “The Phantom of the Opera.”

“I know exactly who this is,” Ken Jeong announced as the audience booed in anticipation. “The Dandelion is Reese Witherspoon.” Um … okay? Ken mentioned her production company, Hello Sunshine, and noted how dandelions need sunshine to grow. He then added that the apple clue was a reference to her Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show.”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Do you think the four judges are onto something with their Dandelion guesses of Zooey Deschanel, Emmy Rossum or Reese Witherspoon? Give us your own “The Masked Singer” predictions down in the comments section. Dandelion will return next week to face off against two brand new challengers.

As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions