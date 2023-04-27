‘The Masked Singer’ deaths: Full list of celebrities we’ve lost, including Jerry Springer

As passionate fans of “The Masked Singer,” Gold Derby’s editors would like to offer our condolences to the friends and family of the celebrities who’ve passed away through the years. Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show tasks famous faces with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing for audience votes. The regular panelists are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, though special guest judges also pop up from time to time, including the late Leslie Jordan.

To honor the memories of the show’s fallen stars, tour our “The Masked Singer” deaths photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) that remembers all of the contestants we’ve lost.

Jerry Springer as Beetle

February 13, 1944 – April 27, 2023 (age 79)

Though he initially rose to fame thanks to his self-titled daytime talk show, which aired from 1991 to 2018, Springer actually got his start in politics, as he was the Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978. When his Beetle mask was removed on “TMS,” the contestant joked, “When I sing people get involved, because they have to guess where the notes were supposed to have been. It’s interactive!”

Kirstie Alley as Baby Mammoth

January 12, 1951 – December 5, 2022 (age 71)

This two-time Emmy winner for “Cheers” (1991) and “David’s Mother” (1994) and Emmy nominee for “The Last Don” (1997) and “Veronica’s Closet” (1998) passed away from stage 4 colon cancer. After being unmasked as Baby Mammoth, the politically minded actress proclaimed on the big stage, “I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but I’ve never gotten to be in the circus.”

Leslie Jordan as Soft Serve

April 29, 1955 – October 24, 2022 (age 67)

The beloved actor from Tennessee won an Emmy Award in 2006 for guest-starring on “Will & Grace,” but that was just one of many highlights in his illustrious career. Jordan went viral on social media during the Covid-19 pandemic, and popped up on TV shows like “American Horror Story,” “The Cool Kids” and “Call Me Kat.” He appeared on “TMS” as a guest panelist and pranked the judges dressed as Soft Serve, though he was not an eligible contestant. Jordan’s official cause of death was sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster

May 17, 1956 – January 9, 2022 (age 65)

The comedian and TV star became known as “America’s Dad” during the ’80s and ’90s thanks to his credits on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He passed away in his hotel room due to blunt head trauma, likely from a fall. On “The Masked Singer,” Saget was almost unanimously chosen by the panel as the person hiding behind the Squiggly Monster mask.

