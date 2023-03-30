‘The Masked Singer’ Doll guesses: Gene Simmons, Tommy Lee, Sebastian Bach … ?

The panelists on “The Masked Singer” are poking their eyes out as they try to figure out the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the Doll costume. The button-eyed toy performed “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” during the seventh episode of Season 9 and received more votes than Moose and Scorpio, which means we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to find out who he really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” Doll guesses.

“I love the song choice, and I think there was such an elegance,” Robin Thicke raved after Doll’s toyish performance on the big stage. “This person knows how to work a crowd. I’m thinking an icon,” he added.

After the reveal of a “ghostwriter” clue, Doll’s string was pulled and he spoke aloud for the first time: “While my movie career is scary, it’s my work with a multi-Grammy-winning artist that still blows me away.” Hmm … time for the guessing game!

Robin started thinking about ’80s hair bands (it was “’80s Night,” after all) and remembered the lipstick kiss visual clue, which could be a reference to Kiss singer Gene Simmons. The audience applauded in approval.

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg deduced that the hairspray clue and the “Rocky” clue were alluding to a “rocker vibe,” and the “feel good” clue was pointing to a Motley Crue band member. She name-dropped Vince Neil, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx.

Ken Jeong received big boos when he threw out the name Donnie Wahlberg, who previously masqueraded on “The Masked Singer” as Cluedle-Doo. Jenny proved that it wasn’t Donnie because he was sitting in the audience wearing an ’80s jumpsuit.

Nicole Scherzinger heard the “misfits” clue and immediately thought of Sebastian Bach, lead singer of Skid Row, who also appeared on “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Robin backed her up by claiming, “He’s tall, too.”

Do you think the four judges are onto something with their Doll guesses of Gene Simmons, Vince Neil, Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx or Sebastian Bach? Give us your own “The Masked Singer” predictions down in the comments section. Doll will return next week to compete against two brand new competitors.

As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

