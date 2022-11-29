‘The Masked Singer’ Harp guesses: Amber Riley, Jordin Sparks, Jennifer Hudson … ?

The Season 8 finale of “The Masked Singer” is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30 on Fox, and we’re already plucking our strings in anticipation. You’ve seen both of the fierce finalists — Harp and Lambs — battle it out throughout the season, but only one will win the Golden Mask and join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. Have you made up your minds about which famous celebrity has been secretly singing inside the Harp costume? The panelists have been making their “Masked Singer” Harp guesses throughout the season, and we have listed them all below.

First up, let’s revisit what the judges said about Harp’s latest performance during the semi-finals, which aired on Thanksgiving night. That’s when the golden-voiced instrument belted out “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and had the entire audience up on their feet. “Harp unleashed!” shouted Nicole Scherzinger. “We finally get to see you move. Your hips do not lie, honey. Not at all. For me, that was the best performance of the entire season, hands down.”

Jenny McCarthy chimed in, “You are such a true talent. No doubt a legend, an icon. You can sing the phonebook and make me cry with a voice like that.” Jenny then predicted that Harp was gonna “get to the finals,” and she was spot-on, as Harp and Lambs both advanced after Snowstorm (aka Nikki Glaser) was unmasked.

Harp introduced an on-stage clue of a photo of Oprah Winfrey and teased, “So when I met Oprah for the first time, I brought my mom with me and I was going to introduce her, but before I did, she said ‘Hello’ and already knew her name. You know you’ve made it when Oprah knows your name and your mom’s name.”

Let the guesses begin! Ken Jeong has been on the “Jennifer Hudson train” all season long and “refused to get off it” with the Oprah clue. Since the actress and singer is “launching her own talk show,” that led Ken to believe even more that JHud was really the Harp. Cue the boos from the audience.

Jenny then suggested Jordin Sparks, thinking the clue of the #1 trophy was a reference to her victory on “American Idol.”

“You know who else won ‘American Idol’ was Fantasia,” remarked Nicole, and she also reminded viewers that Oprah was a part of “The Color Purple” on Broadway in which Fantasia appeared. Nicole also brought up Amber Riley‘s name, noting, “I had the honor of seeing Amber Riley in ‘Dreamgirls’ on the West End where I believe she got an Olivier.”

What do you think the panelists’ guesses of Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks, Fantasia or Amber Riley? In previous weeks, they also threw out names like Queen Latifah, Ashanti, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jill Scott and Ariana DeBose. Give us YOUR best Harp guesses down below.

