‘The Masked Singer’ Lambs guesses: Wilson Phillips, Spice Girls, The Chicks, … ?

This Wednesday, November 30 on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” the Lambs will fight for the Golden Mask(s) against Harp in the Season 8 finale. Whoever ultimately prevails will join the reality TV show’s iconic winners list. Have you already figured out which secret celebrities are hiding inside the trio of bleating baby sheep costumes? Read on for “The Masked Singer” Lambs guesses from the judges.

First up, let’s revisit what the panelists said about Lambs’ latest performance during the semi-finals, which aired on Thanksgiving night. Their version of “Need You Now” by Lady A prompted Robin Thicke to deliver this eye-rolling dad joke: “Wham Bam Thank You Lamb.” But the other judges quickly turned more serious and praised the three singers for their beautiful harmonies.

“What I love about you all is I can tell you love music so much,” smiled Nicole Scherzinger. “It just comes from your soul and in your veins and your spirit, and I feel it every time. Thank you so much for that beautiful performance.”

Ken Jeong called the Lambs’ performance “special” and “authentic,” referencing their backstory of how they’d previously split up and then recently reunited. The judging foursome gave each other a sappy group hug before the guessing game commenced.

Nicole was the first to make an official guess in the semi-finals, saying the “clues all lead to a group called All Saints” from the U.K. Hmm, are they well-known enough in the States to be cast on the show?

Ken stood up and declared it was the Spice Girls. The crowd grumbled in response, but he kept on with his prediction, saying it was three of the five girl group members: Scary Spice (Mel B), Sporty Spice (Melanie C) and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell). The other two — Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) and Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) — apparently couldn’t leave their home country, claimed Ken.

Robin thought the wedding wing clue was a reference to Wilson Phillips, who reunited on the movie “Bridesmaids.” That got a huge cheer from the audience.

What do you think the panelists’ guesses of All Saints, Spice Girls and Wilson Phillips? In previous weeks, they also threw out names like the Kardashians, HAIM, The Chicks, The Corrs, Fifth Harmony and SWV. Give us YOUR best Lambs guesses down below.

