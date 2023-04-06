‘The Masked Singer’ Mantis guesses: Kevin Bacon, Cole Hauser and … Bruce Springsteen?!

The panelists on “The Masked Singer” are rubbing their hands together as they try to figure out the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the Mantis costume. The green bug performed “Old Time Rock and Roll” during the eighth episode of Season 9 and was saved by the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell, which means we’ll all have to wait a bit longer to find out who he really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” Mantis guesses.

“Representing a legend was instrumental to my success, and it was an honor to do so,” Mantis declared after a “true story” clue was presented on the big stage. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg took that to mean that he’s an actor who “played someone in a movie that catapulted him.” Hmm, let’s put our thinking caps on, team!

Robin Thicke surmised that since it was WB Movie Night, they were all in the company of a “big movie star,” perhaps someone like Dennis Quaid. As he explained, “This guy isn’t as well-known for comedy, but he has been funny in movies, and he did represent a legend by playing Jerry Lee Lewis in ‘Great Balls of Fire.'”

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’: Most famous celebrities of all time

Jenny was getting a “Rip from ‘Yellowstone'” vibe from the leather-wearing insect, aka Cole Hauser. However, Robin wasn’t feeling it because he didn’t think the actor danced as well as Mantis. Jenny then switched gears to “Footloose” star Kevin Bacon and the audience oohed and aahed in approval. “He plays the guitar and he’s got a little band,” she reminded viewers.

Ken Jeong stood up to make his guess and the crowd booed him before he even threw out a name. “Give me a chance!” he pleaded. But the chance was short-lived as his guess of music superstar Bruce Springsteen majorly unimpressed. His reasons were because of the overall look, the red banana and the wolf clue, which he thought alluded to “Dancing in the Dark.” Ken then begged for VIP box seats to one of Springsteen’s future concerts.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years

Do you think the four judges are onto something with their Mantis guesses of Dennis Quaid, Cole Hauser, Kevin Bacon or Bruce Springsteen? Give us your own “The Masked Singer” predictions down in the comments section. Mantis will return soon to compete against the other two “Ding Dong Keep It On” recipients, Medusa and Gargoyle.

As a refresher, the eight winners so far on “TMS” have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions