‘The Masked Singer’ Medusa guesses: Ellie Goulding, Lorde and … Meghan Markle?!

The four panelists on “The Masked Singer” are having a hard time narrowing down the identity of the secret celebrity hiding inside the Medusa costume. The snake-haired villainess performed a pitch-perfect rendition of “Happier Than Ever” during the season premiere and left the judges “speechless.” Since Medusa earned enough votes to advance to the following week, we have to wait a bit longer to see who she really is. Do YOU have any ideas? Read on for the judges’ “The Masked Singer” Medusa guesses.

When the contestant teased on the big stage that “success comes in the grayest of places,” Jenny McCarthy took that to be a clue to the blockbuster film “Fifty Shades of Grey.” She put two and two together and surmised that Medusa might be Ellie Goulding, as she sang the movie’s song “Love Me Like You Do.” “I think I’m on to something, you guys,” Jenny stated proudly.

Ken Jeong heard “dancer in the dark” in the clue package and thought of his personal “muse,” Bjork, whom he’s guessed many times before. He then switched his guess to Princess Meghan Markle. As the audience groaned in disapproval, Ken reminded people that Medusa grew up far from the spotlight and that there was a knighted chess piece, referring to royalty.

The image of Buckingham Palace made Nicole Scherzinger think of some English singers, including Jessie J, Charli XCX and Dua Lipa. However, she ultimately settled on New Zealand’s Lorde because of Medusa’s tone. “It could definitely be Lorde,” co-judge Robin Thicke noted approvingly.

What do YOU think of the panelists’ predictions of Ellie Goulding, Lorde and Meghan Markle? Give us your best “The Masked Singer” Medusa guesses below in the comments section.

Does Medusa have what it takes to go the distance and take home the Golden Mask for Season 9? As a refresher, the eight winners so far have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

