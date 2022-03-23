‘The Masked Singer’: Top 12 most famous celebrities of all time include Kermit the Frog, Bob Saget …

Now in its seventh season, Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show “The Masked Singer” has seen nearly 100 celebrities “take it off” on the big stage. While some of the unmaskings set the water cooler on fire with how famous the contestant turned out to be, others — let’s be honest — had much of the audience whispering, “Who’s that?” In our gallery above, we rank “The Masked Singer’s” most famous celebrities of all time (click here for direct access). If you didn’t know any of these Top 12 personalities before the show aired, it’s safe to say you’ve been living under a rock your whole life.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesday nights on Fox at 8/7c. Host Nick Cannon emcees the show as famous faces hide inside outrageous costumes and perform for judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Season 7 features three teams made up of five singers each competing for the Golden Mask trophy: The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly. Will any of their stars shine brighter than our list of famous celebs?

12. Sarah Palin as Bear — “This is something our country needs right now,” Palin expressed after removing her Bear mask and hearing a collective gasp from the studio audience. The judges were absolutely gobsmacked when the former governor of Alaska and Republican Vice Presidential candidate revealed herself to be the zany creature singing “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. Palin admitted it’s the weirdest thing she’s ever done.

11. Donny Osmond as Peacock — This American icon and former teen idol wasn’t afraid to “Shake a Tail Feather” as he rocked the house to the hit song. Osmond managed to sing his way to second place in the first season of “The Masked Singer” while befuddling all but one judge (Jenny). His rendition of “The Greatest Show” on the series pilot remains one of the best performances in “TMS” history.

10. Jewel as Queen of Hearts — “It really is an honor to be in the hall of costumes and with the other amazing winners,” Jewel confessed after claiming the Golden Mask for Season 6. “Everybody was so talented on this show. It’s the privilege of a lifetime to get to be yourself. This show, oddly, really gets at your essence and I find that really special.”

9. Busta Rhymes as Dragon — Despite the rapper having an identifiably gravelly voice, he fooled half of the panelists in the Season 5 premiere, with only Robin and Nicole guessing correctly. “I felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen,” Busta declared in his post-show interview after belting out “Mama Said Knock You Out.”

8. Patti LaBelle as Flower — This powerhouse diva was instantly recognized for her unique, legendary tone. The Grammy-winning singer fooled almost no one, but Ken remained adamant Bjork was under the Flower mask, even after LaBelle’s final performance of “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor.

7. Drew Carey as Llama — This actor, comedian and game show host had everyone guessing as he pranced around crooning “It’s Not Unusual” in a llama suit. The panel couldn’t believe the host of “The Price is Right” was behind the mask, with Carey admitting he wanted to do the show “for a laugh.”

6. LeAnn Rimes as Sun — How fitting that Sun won the Golden Mask. The shining star was the first contestant to perform on the fourth season and set the bar extremely high with her “Cuz I Love You” cover. Throughout the competition the panelists threw out all kinds of guesses, but in the end both Jenny and Nicole guessed Sun was the Grammy-winning former child star.

5. Lil Wayne as Robot — This five-time Grammy-winning rapper left jaws on the floor when he was unmasked as the Robot during the Season 3 premiere. Rather than rap, Wayne showed a lesser known side of himself, rocking out to “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The panel had no clue Wayne was behind the mask and called it the most shocking reveal to date. In the years since, many rappers credited Wayne with being the reason they wanted to do the show.

4. Caitlyn Jenner as Phoenix — “My kids have always known dad’s a little crazy,” Caitlyn said after being unmasked as the fiery bird. Both Ken and Jenny picked the Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star as their first impression, but Ken chickened out at the last second and switched his final guess to RuPaul, prompting Caitlyn to call him an “idiot.”

3. Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster — The comedian and TV star of “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was almost unanimously chosen by the panel as the Squiggly Monster, with Nicole being the only holdout as she thought it was “Veep” star Gary Cole instead. Sadly, Saget passed away in January 2022 at age 65 due to head trauma, with much of the country referring to him as “America’s Dad.”

2. Gladys Knight as Bee — This legendary soul diva belted her way into the Season 1 finale and relished the ability to put her spin on modern classics like “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus. For Knight’s final performance she sang “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt and by that point her unmistakable tone was just too obvious to fool the judges (well, except Ken who guessed she was Anita Baker).

1. Kermit the Frog as Snail — The fifth season of “TMS” promised to be a “game-changer” and it did not disappoint. Nobody could have predicted the infamous green Muppet was hiding inside the Snail costume, which led to the most shocking reveal in the show’s history. “I’m never gonna hear the end of this from Miss Piggy,” Kermit the Frog joked in his unmasked interview.