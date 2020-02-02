‘The Masked Singer’ schedule: Kicks off on Super Bowl Sunday, season 3 finale is May 20

“The Masked Singer” returns to FOX for its third season on Sunday, February 2. The premiere episode will go out live to all time zones following on the heels of the conclusion of Super Bowl LIV. The series will settle into its regular time slot of Wednesday 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET/PT on February 5. With 17 episodes on tap, including several super-sized ones, the season 3 finale is scheduled for May 20.

This extra-long run is required to accommodate the increase in the number of contestants from 16 in season 2 to 18. They’ve been split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B and Group C. The first three episodes of the season will feature Group A, with one contestant eliminated each week. Group B and Group C will follow the same format. The final nine will then compete against each other.

The 18 celebrities will be disguised as the following: Astronaut, Banana, Bear, Elephant, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Llama, Miss Monster, Mouse, Night Angel, Rhino, Robot, Swan, Taco, T-Rex, Turtle and White Tiger. We already have the first of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 3, in that we know who is in which group.

Group A breaks down along these lines:

Men – Llama, Robot, White Tiger

Women – Kangaroo, Miss Monster, Turtle

And Group B is made up of:

Men – Astronaut Banana, Frog

Women -Kitty, Mouse, Swan

This leaves Bear, Elephant, Night Angel, Rhino, Taco and T-Rex in Group C, which has not started competing as of this writing.

While the number of episodes has increased, the format of “The Masked Singer,” which is hosted by Nick Cannon, remains the same. After each contestant singer, the four panellists — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — try and guess their true identity. At the end of each episode, one is unmasked when they lose the studio audience vote.

FOX has provided the titles for the first four episodes, which are as follows:

Sunday, February 2: “The Season Kick off Mask Off: Group A”

Wednesday, February 5: “The Playoffs: Group A”

Wednesday, February 12: “Masking for a Friend: Group A”

Wednesday, February 19: “A Brand New Six Pack: Group B Kickoff!”