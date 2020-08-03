Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ season 4

“The Masked Singer” season 4 has delayed production due to the COVID-19 pandemic so that means we don’t have a premiere date yet. But that doesn’t mean we don’t already have clues as to the names of the famous faces that will be hidden inside those cumbersome costumes. Here’s everything to know about the season 4 so far.

The judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — are returning. Expect just as many wild guesses from these fab four as they try and guess the true identities of the celebrity contestants. And Nick Cannon will once again be the host. After he became embroiled in controversy this July for anti-Semitic remarks, Cannon released an apology and FOX confirmed he will be returning as emcee when production resumes.

While there is no fixed date for filming to begin, FOX is already promoting the upcoming fourth edition of this reality competition series. The first video includes a few clues hidden inside a digital photo album. Among the images that flash by are the number 34, the time 11:11, a baseball glove, a judge’s gavel, a maple leaf, a pair of keys, a pair of sunglasses, a postcard with the name “Mel Rose,” a stethoscope, and various vegetables including broccoli and cauliflower.

As for the number of contestants in the cast, we expect that it will be at least the same as season 3, which featured 18 celebrities covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes. They were initially split into three groups of six each. After those groups are cut in half, the final nine will then compete against each other. Each episode ends with the studio audience and the judges voting for their favorite performer of the night. The contestant with the lowest number of votes is then forced to unmask in front of America.

