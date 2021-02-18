‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 costumes, judges and hosts: Meet Grandpa Monster and Chameleon

Season 5 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show “The Masked Singer” is set to premiere March 10, 2021. Nick Cannon was diagnosed with Covid-19 near the beginning of production, so he was replaced by Niecy Nash for the first few weeks — but don’t worry, he’ll be back as soon as he’s feeling better. The judges’ panel for this fifth installment once again consists of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

The network has already released high-res photos of two of the new costumes: Grandpa Monster and Chameleon — click the gallery above to see them up close. More will be unveiled soon. The secret celebrities hiding behind these masks will be revealed one at a time throughout the spring. Do YOU spot any clues in these “The Masked Singer” Season 5 costumes photos?

“The Masked Singer” is an adaptation of the popular South Korean series, which premiered as an instant hit stateside on January 2, 2019. The program tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges. Each week the contestant who receives the lowest number of votes is unmasked in front of America, until only one remains as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask.

We recently asked our readers to tell us which “The Masked Singer” winner is their all-time favorite and Sun (LeAnn Rimes) came in with a majority of the vote (51%). Second place was Fox (Wayne Brady) at 25%, third place was Monster (T-Pain) at 16% and fourth place was Night Angel (Kandi Burruss). Will Grandpa Monster or Chameleon be the winner of Season 5, or might it be a costume we haven’t seen yet? Stay tuned.

Spin-off series “The Masked Dancer” aired between December 2020 and February 2021 on Fox, with such stars as Gabby Douglas (Cotton Candy), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Sloth) and Mackenzie Ziegler (Tulip) taking the stage and dancing — instead of singing — for the votes of the judges and audience. The show’s panelists were Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale.