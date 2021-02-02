‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5: Everything To Know

“The Masked Singer” season 5 is set to premiere on FOX in March 2021. Production had to be postponed due to the pandemic but is finally underway. We will be getting our first look at the contestants in the coming weeks. We will update this post throughout season 5 with the clues to the names of the famous faces hidden inside those cumbersome costumes. Here’s everything to know about “The Masked Singer” season 5.

The four judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — are returning. Expect just as many wild guesses from these fab four as they try and guess the true identities of the celebrity contestants. And Nick Cannon will once again be the host of “The Masked Singer.” After he became embroiled in controversy last summer for anti-Semitic remarks, Cannon released an apology and FOX confirmed he will be returning as emcee.

As for the number of celebrities in “The Masked Singer” season 5 cast, we expect that it will number at least as many as season 4. That edition featured 16 celebrities covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes. They were initially split into three groups. Each episode ends with the judges voting for their favorite performer of the night. The contestant with the lowest number of votes is then forced to unmask in front of America.

In season 4, the three groups were winnowed down to two apiece. The final six then competed against each other in a series of play-offs. In the guise of the Sun, Grammy-winning country singer LeAnn Rimes won the Golden Mask. Rapper Aloe Blacc was runner-up as the Mushroom. And Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys placed third while competing as the Crocodile.

