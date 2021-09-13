‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6 costumes, judges and host [PHOTOS]

Season 6 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show “The Masked Singer” is set to premiere September 22, 2021. Nick Cannon is back full-time as host after being diagnosed with Covid-19 (and temporarily replaced by Niecy Nash) at the beginning of Season 5. The judges’ panel for this sixth installment once again consists of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger — they’ve all been with the show since the first episode.

The network has unveiled high-res photos of nine of the new costumes: Baby, Banana Split, Beach Ball, Bull, Cupcake, Dalmatian, Hamster, Mallard and Queen Of Hearts. Additional contestants and “wild cards” will be announced soon. As usual, this season will be full of twists and turns, so prepare yourselves for the unexpected. The secret celebrities hiding behind these masks will be revealed one at a time throughout the fall. Do YOU spot any clues in these “The Masked Singer” Season 6 costumes photos? Scroll through our gallery above.

According to Fox, this year’s group of celebs have collectively won 27 Grammy wins and between them they have racked up 85 Grammy nominations, 12 Emmy nominations, 12 Razzie Award nominations and three Academy Award nominations. They have made two Super Bowl appearances and won two lifetime achievement awards.

“The Masked Singer” is an adaptation of the popular South Korean series, which premiered as an instant hit stateside on January 2, 2019. The program tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges. Each week the contestant who receives the lowest number of votes is unmasked in front of America, until only one remains as the winner of the coveted Golden Mask.

The first five “Masked Singer” winners were Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes) and Piglet (Nick Lachey). The handful of runners-up were Peacock (Donny Osmond), Rottweiler (Chris Daughtry), Turtle (Jesse McCartney), Mushroom (Aloe Blacc) and Black Swan (JoJo).

Throughout the years, “The Masked Singer” has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, winning two trophies for costumes in 2020 and 2021. It also earned a bid for Best Competition Program in 2020.