“The Masked Singer” season 7 is set to premiere in the spring of 2022. This American version of the South Korean show is one of the biggest hits on the FOX network. We’ll update this post throughout season 7 of “The Masked Singer” as we learn more about the cast from both the clues given during the show and those posted online at Instagram and Facebook. Here’s everything to know about “The Masked Singer” season 7 so far, including the possible premiere date.

It will likely premiere in late February/early March

Filming is slated to start in late January 2022. Allowing for time to edit the performances and put together those tantalizing clue packages, “The Masked Singer” season 7 premiere should be just a few weeks later. However NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics runs for 16 days from February 4 to 20. The other networks, including FOX, usually don’t schedule premieres opposite this highly-rated competition. So look for “The Masked Singer” season 7 to start, at the earliest, on Wednesday, February 23.

How many episodes will there be?

Season 5, which was also filmed during the pandemic, kicked off its 11-episode run on March 10, 2021. However, the recently concluded season 6 upped that to a lucky 13 episodes. Let’s hope we get at least that many installments of “The Masked Singer” season 7.

How many contestants will there be?

One of the reasons that season 5 had only 11 episodes was because there were only 14 celebrities in the hunt for the Golden Mask. That was the fewest number of contestants since season 1, which had just an even dozen. Season 3 had the most, with 18 stars in the mix. Season 6 had 16 contestants (as had seasons 2 and 4). We expect that “The Masked Singer” season 7 cast will have that same number.

Nick Cannon will be back as host

Nick Cannon has hosted “The Masked Singer” since its premiered in 2019 other than an unscheduled break during season 5 when he caught COVID. Emmy-nominated actress Niecy Nash was recruited as the guest host and Cannon returned midway through the season.

There will be four judges again

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have been the four judges since season 1. This fab four will once again be sitting behind the judges’ table. Expect just as many wild guesses again in season 7 as they try to guess the true identities of the celebrity contestants and win the Golden Ear.

There will be at least 4 Wild Cards

As with seasons 5 and 6, more famous faces will pop up throughout the season to compete as Wild Cards. They will face off against one of the original contenders in sing-offs at the end of certain episodes. Each episode will end with the judges voting for their favorite performer of the night. The contestant with the lowest number of votes is then forced to unmask in front of America.

There will be at least two groups

In season 6. the contestants were divided into Group A and Group B. The season finale showcased the winner of each group — the Bull and the Queen of Hearts — who competed to win the Golden Mask. The Bull was the runner-up and revealed to be Todrick Hall while the Queen was crowned and unmasked as the Grammy nominee Jewel.

