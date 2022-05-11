‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 winner predictions: Firefly flutters ahead of Ringmaster, Prince in our odds

Gold Derby officially opened up its predictions center for “The Masked Singer” Season 7 finale after the Final 3 contestants were named: Firefly, Ringmaster and Prince. With the end date scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, all eyes are on which costumed creature will be awarded the Golden Mask and join the iconic “TMS” winners list. Read on for the updated “The Masked Singer” Season 7 winner predictions, which are determined by our readers like YOU.

To recap, the first six celebrities to take home the Golden Mask were T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Nick Lachey (Piglet) and Jewel (Queen of Hearts). Nick Cannon hosts the reality TV show for Fox, and the panelists are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. A special “Road to the Finals” episode airs on May 11, one week before the grand finale.

“The Masked Singer” Season 7 winner predictions

1. Firefly — 4/9 odds

2. Ringmaster — 5/1 odds

3. Prince — 13/2 odds

Firefly was the first costume to earn a ticket to the finale after becoming the last one standing among her fellow Group A singers Duff Goldman (McTerrier), Joe Buck (Ram), Jorge Garcia (Cyclops) and Jordan Mailata (Thingamabob). The judges have been all over the place in their theories for who’s masquerading inside the Firefly costume, with guesses like Alicia Keys, Aisha Tyler, Monica, Keyshia Cole and Lauryn Hill.

Next up in Group B, Ringmaster sang the roof off of the building and eliminated her masked competitors Christie Brinkley (Lemur), Penn & Teller (Hydra), Dog the Bounty Hunter (Armadillo) and Jennifer Holliday (Miss Teddy). Are the judges right that that one of the following superstars is hiding underneath the Ringmaster mask: Olivia Rodrigo, Kelly Clarkson, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Taylor Swift or Zara Larsson?

Most recently, Group C took the stage and made headlines with its unmasking of Rudy Giuliani (Jack in the Box). The frog Prince outlasted him as well as Kirstie Alley (Baby Mammoth), Shaggy (Space Bunny) and En Vogue (Queen Cobras). Some of the panelists’ guesses for the Prince have included such big names as Enrique Iglesias, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, Niall Horan and Darren Criss.