‘The Masked Singer’ Season 8 costumes: Meet Avocado and Bride

The eighth edition of Fox’s reality TV juggernaut “The Masked Singer” is set to premiere on September 21, 2022 with Nick Cannon returning as host. All four regular judges are also back on the panel: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. As of this writing, just two costumes have been announced so far: Avocado and Bride. The secret celebs hiding underneath these colorful masks will be revealed one at a time throughout Fall 2022.

Who is your early favorite? Scroll through our photo gallery above (or click here for direct access) for everything to know about “The Masked Singer” Season 8 costumes, judges and host.

Avocado is a lime green-colored fruit who’s been cut in half, its black eyes and smiling face visible on its brown pit. The happy costume is dressed comfortably, wearing red sneakers and green sweatpants. Avocado’s elbowless arms stick out where its ears should be, which begs the question: can it even hear?

Bride is dressed all in white for her big day, which contrasts beautifully against her scaly pink skin. The female dragon has pointed horns and blue fingernails, and is wearing white high heels and a huge diamond ring. Hmm, could Bride’s brand new husband be Dragon (aka Busta Rhymes) from “TMS” Season 4?

“The Masked Singer” has been a ratings hit for the Fox network ever since its debut in January 2019. The first seven winning costumes (and celebrities) were Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel) and Firefly (Teyana Taylor).

The family-friendly show went political last year when it introduced Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box. The former New York City Mayor and personal attorney to Donald Trump was embroiled in a scandal regarding the 2020 election when he was cast on the program. He was later deleted from the recap special, suggesting Fox was trying to wash their hands of the mini-controversy that took over the show.