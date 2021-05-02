‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Cluedle-Doo is …

“The Masked Singer” added a twist for season 5: the Cluedle-Doo. This cocky clue giver has dropped hints both real and fake to the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) in taped segments throughout the first seven episodes. But the Cluedle-Doo didn’t appear in front of the panel until the special edition of the show on April 28: “The Sing-A-Long: The Maskie Awards.”

This clue-meister’s long-awaited debut in the studio was worth the wait as he offered up a tantalizing tease as to his real identity: “I’m not just a roaster rooster who likes to cause chaos; I’m an undercover celebrity myself. I have a connection to another mischievous masked singer from the past, the Gremlin.” Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the real name of the Cluedle-Doo.

Fans of “The Masked Singer” certainly remember who the Gremlin was: Mickey Rourke. This Oscar-nominated actor was a short-lived contestant on season 4. After he sang “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King on episode 2 he immediately withdrew from the competition.

“The Masked Singer” producer Brian Strickland has assured fans of the FOX reality competition series that the celebrity masquerading as the Cluedle-Doo is someone who has never appeared on the show in any capacity. That eliminates such past contestants as Wayne Brady and Brian Austin Green as well as guest judges such as Joel McHale and Craig Robinson. And Strickland promises that the person playing the Cluedle-Doo is a big name in show biz.

Taking both of these clues into consideration we are convinced that the Cluedle-Doo is Bruce Willis. Don’t believe us? Well consider the following facts and figures.

Willis co-starred in “Sin City” with Rourke back in 2005. That movie made a whopping $160 million. In all, films with Willis in them have grossed a staggering $3 billion in the USA alone. That impressive haul lands him at number nine on the list of all-time box office stars.

Willis has an even more personal connection to the show than that one film appearance with Rourke. His oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, was a sensation on season 1 of “The Masked Singer.” Disguised as the Lion she made it to fifth place before being eliminated.

And Willis is certainly known for his sense of humor. This wag loves making merry with pranks. His appearances in various guises on David Letterman‘s late night talk show were always memorable.

Do you agree with us that Bruce Willis is the Cluedle-Doo? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section below.

