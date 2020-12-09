‘The Masked Singer’ guesses: Here’s who we think Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun really are

As “The Masked Singer” counts down to the December 16 finale, “Last Mask Standing,” here are our up-to-date guesses of the real names of the famous folk hiding inside those elaborate costumes. The trio of remaining contenders for the Golden Mask are disguised as the Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun. Keep reading for “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4.

Before making our best guesses, we considered the singing styles of the contestants as well as the clues provided in their pre-performance videos and their post-performance answers to the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke).

Season 4 of “The Masked Singer” started off with 17 contestants. All but three of them have been eliminated. In order of departure, they were: Dragon (Busta Rhymes), Gremlin (Mickey Rourke), Giraffe (Brian Austin Green), Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez), Lips (Wendy Williams), Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget), Snow Owls (Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black), Whatchamacallit (Lonzo Ball), Serpent (Dr. Elvis Francois), Broccoli (Paul Anka), Popcorn (Taylor Dayne), Seahorse (Tori Kelly) and Jellyfish (Chloe Kim).

Which of our guesses do you agree with and which are way off? To read our detailed reasoning of “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4 scroll through the photo gallery at the top of this post. Then sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.

Sun (Group A)

Round 1 performance: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

Round 2 performance: “Praying” by Kesha

Round 3 performance: “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin

Round 4 performance: “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish

Panelists’ guesses: Jewel, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Katharine McPhee, Mandy Moore, Carrie Underwood

Our Guess: LeAnn Rimes

Crocodile (Group B)

Round 1 performance: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

Round 2 performance: “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Round 3 performance: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

Round 4 performance: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

Panelists’ guesses: Harry Connick Jr., Justin Guarini, Jon Hamm, Jordan Knight, Lenny Kravitz, Nick Lachey, Adam Lambert, Jared Leto, Donnie Wahlberg

Our Guess: Nick Carter

Mushroom (Group C)

Round 1 performance: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

Round 2 performance: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher

Round 3 performance: “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry

Round 4 performance: “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse

Panelists’ guesses: Taye Diggs, Donald Glover, Adam Lambert, Frank Ocean, Jaden Smith, Usher, The Weeknd

Our Guess: Aloe Blacc

