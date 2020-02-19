‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Season 3 cast unmasked [PHOTOS]

We have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 3 right here. All you have to do is click through the photo gallery above to find out the real names of the celebrities competing on this edition of the hit reality competition series. Season 3 started off with a whopping 18 contestants concealed in elaborate costumes.

After each performs for the votes of the studio audience, the four panellists — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — take turns trying to guess who they are. Every episode ends with host Nick Cannon revealing which contestant got the fewest votes and is unmasked before being sent home.

Check out the photo gallery at the top of this post if you want to know our best guesses as to the names of the celebrities competing as: Astronaut, Banana, Bear, Elephant, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Mouse, Night Angel, Rhino,, Swan, Taco, T-Rex, Turtle and White Tiger. And, in case you missed the first three episodes, we tell you who was unmasked as the Llama, Miss Monster and Robot.

Before we made our “The Masked Singer” season 3 predictions, we already knew that as a group, the 18 contestants could boast of 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

