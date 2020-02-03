‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Season 3 cast revealed [PHOTOS]

If you’re looking for “The Masked Singer” spoilers, you’ve come to the right place. Click through our photo gallery above to see who’s hiding behind the Season 3 masks. The reality TV competition features 18 celebrities concealed in elaborate costumes. After they sing in front of a studio audience, the panel of judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke — try and guess their real identities. At the end of each episode, host Nick Cannon reveals which contestants is being sent home.

Part of the appeal of the show is figuring out which famous faces are disguised behind those elaborate masks. We’ve been busy breaking down the clues and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 3. Check out the photo gallery at the top of this post if you want to know our best guesses of the names of the celebrities who are performing as: Astronaut, Banana, Bear, Elephant, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Llama, Miss Monster, Mouse, Night Angel, Rhino, Robot, Swan, Taco, T-Rex, Turtle and White Tiger.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Before we made our “The Masked Singer” season 3 predictions, we already knew that as a group, the 18 contestants can boast of 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

SEE Everything you need to know about season 3 of ‘The Masked Singer’