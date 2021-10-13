‘The Masked Singer’ fresh clues for Banana Split, Caterpillar, Cupcake, Mallard, Queen of Hearts

“The Masked Singer” saw a shocking shake-up on episode 4, which aired on October 6. The four remaining contestants in Group A — Baby, Bull, Hamster and Skunk — were surprised when Pepper popped up at the end of the episode. She sang so well that the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) opted to give the boot to Baby instead. He was unmasked by Nick Cannon and revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy.

Coming up on October 13 is the second appearance by Group B. The original five contenders for the Golden Mask will be joined by the third of the four Wildcard contestants. Caterpillar will make their debut at the end of episode five of “The Masked Singer.”

The Group B contestants first performed on the episode 3 way back on September 29. The stars disguised as Banana Split, Cupcake, Mallard and Queen of Hearts impressed the judges enough to move on in the competition. The sixth celebrity contestant, who was disguised as Dalmatian, was sent packing by the panel. He was revealed to be the rapper Tyga.

We’ve catalogued “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 6 in the photo gallery above. Take a scroll through if you want to see the names of the season 6 cast revealed based on the clues and performances to date. Be sure to let us know what you think of our best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.