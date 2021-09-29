‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who are Banana Split?

We love “The Masked Singer” and are thrilled that another set of famous faces is paired up in season 6, disguised this time as Banana Split. In season 4, we had the Snow Owls (who turned out to be husband and wife Clint Black and Lisa Hartman) and in season 5 the Russian Dolls were revealed to be the Hanson brothers. The duo that is hidden inside the Banana Split costume first performed on the September 29 episode of “The Masked Singer.” They are part of Group B, which also includes Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts.

We’ve been reviewing the clues that teased their debut and the sneak peek of their first song and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who are Banana Split”?

In the sneak peek special we saw three red dice, each with the number “2.” That just must mean that Banana Split are a married couple. We also got to hear the female half of this duo, who is dressed as ice cream, sing a snippet of “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman” during a live stream event promoting the show. Her other half, done up as a banana, played the piano.

Our first thought when we saw them was that the Banana Split is husband and wife David Foster and Katharine McPhee. He is a musical maestro with a slew of songwriting and producing credits to his name. She is an “American Idol” runner-up who parlayed that into starring roles on TV’s “Smash” and “Scorpion” and the Broadway musical “Waitress.” Their personal and professional bios fit with the clues too.

As a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have won 27 Grammy from 85 nominations. Foster, who is a prolific record producer, accounts for more than half of both those wins (16) and nominations (47). Foster also won one of his five Emmy races (between them, the celebrities on the show this season have contended for TV’s highest honor a dozen times). And he accounts for all three of their Oscar nominations, having reaped bids for Best Original Song for “The Glory of Love” from “The Karate Kid Part II” (1987); “I Have Nothing” from “The Bodyguard” (1993); and “The Prayer” from “Quest for Camelot” (1999).

McPhee is Foster’s fifth wife; he is her second husband. The 17 contestants on the show this season can count 32 marriages and 20 divorces between them.

We won’t know for sure if the Banana Split are Katharine McPhee and David Foster until they are unmasked. That will happen when they loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Banana Split? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

