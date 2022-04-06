‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Armadillo?

We are only four episodes into “The Masked Singer” season 7 but it is easily the best yet, full of fun and exciting performances. We’ve already seen the exit of four of the five celebrities competing in Group A: Cyclops (Jorge Garcia), McTerrier (Duff Goldman), Ram (Joe Buck) and Thingamabob (Jordan Mailata).

Last week’s episode saw the six stars in Group B perform for the first time disguised as Armadillo, Hydra, Lemur, Miss Teddy and Ringmaster. Lemur was eliminated and revealed to be supermodel Christie Brinkley just as we predicted. We’ve been rewatching the the clues dropped to date for the other Group B contenders and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Armadillo”?

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

We think that the Armadillo is Dog the Bounty Hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman. Don’t think we are right that this reality TV star is hidden inside the cumbersome costume? Keep reading for our rationale as to the real name of of the Armadillo, who sang “Secret Agent Man” by Johnny Rivers in his first appearance.

Armadillo wore boots while one of the other men in the video had on sunglasses, both of which are trademarks of Duane “Dog” Chapman. Another fellow sported a bow and arrow, which was a historical way of hunting.

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers

Armadillo | Firefly | Hydra | Miss Teddy | Ringmaster

Armadillo’s cluemerical was packed with plenty of shout-outs to his show, which ran for eight years on A&E. It chronicled his adventures as a bounty hunter, which saw him “chasing down my enemies” and “wipe out scum like nothin’ else.” And we saw hot dogs on the grill and a cake made out of ground beef, which sure looks like something you’d feed to a dog!

After he finished singing, Armadillo teased us with the fact that he was born on a mountain (Chapman’s hometown is Denver, also known as the Mile High city) and that he was raised in a cave (Chapman ran away from home at age 15 to join a motorcycle gang).

We will only find out if we are right that Dog the Bounty Hunter (aka Duane Chapman) is Armadillo when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Armadillo? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 7 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.