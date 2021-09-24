‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Baby?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 is making history in more ways than one. There is the introduction of the “Take It Off Buzzer,” which allows the judges to halt the performance if they are convinced they know the name of the famous face inside the mask. And this marks the first time that there is a costume that is a human, albeit an over-sized infant with one tooth.

The Baby is one of the two Wildcards who debuted on the second episode of the super-sized premiere. He replaces Mother Nature who was sent packing at the start of the show on September 23. Before Baby sang a note, we already had a good idea as to who was hidden inside this elaborate costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question “Who is Baby”?

Baby is definitely a funny fellow. His first clue says it all, “This pacifier sucker never claimed to be classy, especially when I, well, get gassy.” That sort of frat boy humor put us in mind of one of the members of the so-called “Frat Pack,” the group of comedy actors who have appeared together in many of the highest-grossing comedy movies since the mid-1990s.

It is led by Ben Stiller and includes brothers Owen Wilson and Luke Wilson plus their pal Vince Vaughn as well as Will Ferrell and Steve Carell. Also associated with the group is “School of Rock” star Jack Black, who we think is the Baby.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 6

When he is not making movies, Black keeps busy as one half of the comedy rock duo Tenacious D with actor Kyle Gass. They’ve released a half dozen albums and reaped a Grammy bid in 2013 for “Rize of the Fenix.” Their cover of the Dio hit “The Last in Line,” won the 2015 Grammy race for Best Metal Rock Performance. As a group, this season’s contestants have taken home 27 Grammys from 85 nominations.

Back in 2018, the pair performed as Tenacious D across the street from the White House and made merry with the slogans of then president, Donald Trump. “The Masked Singer” social media sent out an image of the Baby outside the Executive Mansion.

SPOILERS

Baby | Bull | Hamster | Pufferfish | Skunk

We will only find out if we are right that the Jack Black is the Baby when he is unmasked. That will happen when the Baby loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Baby? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.