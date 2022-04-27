‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Baby Mammoth?

It’s hard to believe that season 7 of “The Masked Singer” is two-thirds over with episode 8 airing on April 27. One of the remaining four contenders in Group C — Baby Mammoth, Prince, Queen Cobra and Space Bunny — will be eliminated by the end of the episode. The fifth contender in Group C was the Jack in the Box, who was sprung from the competition last week and revealed to be politician Rudy Giuliani.

That episode was short on clues but we’ve gone back and rewatched it and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Baby Mammoth”?

We think that the Baby Mammoth is Kirstie Alley, the star of “Cheers” and “Veronica’s Closet.” Don’t think we are right that this Emmy winner is hidden inside the cumbersome costume? Keep reading for our rationale as to the real name of of the Baby Mammoth, who sang “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline in her first appearance.

The first cluemercial for the Baby Mammoth reads like a commercial for hair care: “Does being stuck in the Ice Age leave your hair feeling dull, dry and downright dreadful? That used to be me, until I discovered that it takes two products to not only strengthen my confidence, but also my hair. Introducing my cutting edge Mammpoo and conditioner.” Kirstie Alley pitched Pantene products for years.

Kirstie also was the spokesperson for Jenny Craig. One of her many ads for this weight loss program was a spoof on “The Wizard of Oz”; that would explain the ruby red slippers we saw in the sneak peek of Baby Mammoth. Another made mention of being “circus fat”; Baby Mammoth references life under the big top.

Among the visual clues was a a silver medal with a “2” on it: Kirstie came second on both “Celebrity Big Brother UK” (season 22) and “Dancing with the Stars” (season 12).

Those cheerleaders just have to be a shout-out to her first big break on TV, the classic comedy “Cheers.” And Baby Mammoth references another of Kirstie’s roles in the film “It Takes Two” with the Olsen twins.

We will only find out if we are right that Kirstie Alley is Baby Mammoth when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Baby Mammoth? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

