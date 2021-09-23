‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Bull?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 kicked off on September 22 with the first of two episodes featuring the five celebrities in Group A: Bull, Mother Nature, Octopus, Pufferfish and Skunk. We got a sneak peek at the Bull’s performance of the Train hit “Drops of Jupiter,” which closes out the show. We are in no doubt as to the true identity of the music man inside the Bull costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the real name of the Bull.

The Bull is Todrick Hall. We know that the star masquerading as the Bull is a seasoned performer, someone who has the confidence to start this number standing behind the four judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke — before strutting onto the stage. The Bull’s roar is rich and robust and his was the stand-out performance of the night.

We had a hint of things to come on the preview special when we heard Bull briefly raise his voice in song. He delivered a scorching cover of the Britney Spears‘s classic “Circus.” It included a piercing scream that is an eerily exact echo of the one heard on Hall’s 2019 hit “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels.”

The preview special included a set of clues for the Bull – photos of lions and tigers. Oh my, we can’t help but think of that famous scene from “The Wizard of Oz” when Dorothy, the Scarecrow and Tin Man express their fear of encountering such creatures. In 2016, Hall’s second album, “Straight Outta Oz,” paid homage to this 1939 film classic, right down to the ruby red lettering used for the word “Oz.”

SPOILERS

We won’t know for sure that the Bull is Todrick Hall until he is unmasked. That is only going to happen when he loses a vote, which we doub, or wins the show as we predict. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Bull? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

