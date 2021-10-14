‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Caterpillar?

“The Masked Singer” saw the return of the four remaining contestants in Group B on October 13 plus the first appearance of the Wildcard contender Caterpillar. This furry fellow replaces one of the first five costumes in this group, Dalmatian. He was eliminated in their debut on September 29 and revealed to be the rapper Tyga.

The five original members of Group B still in the running for the Golden Mask are: Banana Split (a duo), Cupcake, Mallard and Queen of Hearts. We’ve figured out who is hiding in those costumes (scroll down for those names) and are willing to take a guess about the identity of this newest Wildcard. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Caterpillar”?

We think that Caterpillar is Corey Taylor, the lead singer of the heavy metal bands Slipknot and Stone Sour. Slipknot has won of their 10 Grammy bids to date: “Before I Forget” was Best Heavy Metal Performance of 2007. Stone Sour contended in that category three times: “”Get Inside” (2003), “Inhale” (2004), and “30/30-150” (2007). As a group, the season 6 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have reaped an astounding 85 Grammy Awards bids.

SEE The Masked Singer Spoilers: Season 6 Cast Revealed

In a sneak peek posted by “The Masked Singer” on Twitter, the Caterpillar talks of a connection to the chart-topping Taylor Swift. Could it be as simple as that her first name is his last?

The Caterpillar confesses that, just like his namesake insect, his life has been one of metamorphosis. Taylor has been candid about his troubled times as a teen. He battled drug addiction and was often homeless. Taylor accounts for three of the 32 marriages and two of the 20 divorces of this season’s contestants.

SPOILERS

Group A: Bull | Hamster | Pepper | Skunk

Group B: Banana Split | Caterpillar | Cupcake | Mallard | Queen of Hearts

We won’t know for sure if the Caterpillar is Corey Taylor until he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Caterpillar? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 6 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.