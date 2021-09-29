‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Cupcake?

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” is shaping up to be the most competitive to date. It kicked off last week with a double-header showcasing the seven stars in Group A. Three of them have already been sent packing: Octopus (Dwight Howard), Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox) and Pufferfish (Toni Braxton). This week it is Group B that is in the spotlight. Six celebrities are contending disguised as Banana Split (a pairing), Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts.

We’ve been reviewing all the clues that teased their first appearance and have “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Cupcake”? We readily admit that this is the toughest of the bunch because we only got a fleeting glimpse of the Cupcake in the sneak peek special.

We can clearly see that the person inside the costume is someone who is used to performing. They show a lot of stage presence and are fairly petite. The four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) are certainly impressed by their talent.

The only clue we have so far is a compass pointing north. That sure doesn’t tell us much. Could it be a singer from Canada, the country due north of us? Or is it someone from south of the border who made their way north to the USA? And to make it even more confusing, there has been rampant speculation online that the Cupcake could be a man.

SPOILERS

Group A: Baby | Bull | Hamster | Skunk

Group B: Banana Split | Cupcake | Dalmatian | Mallard | Queen of Hearts

Until we hear them sing, all we can do is guess. And we won’t really know who the Cupcake is until they are unmasked. That will happen when they lose an audience vote or win the show. Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses as to the true identity of Cupcake.

