‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Cyclops?

A huge part of the appeal of “The Masked Singer” is trying to figure out which famous faces are hidden beneath those masks. Season 7 of this reality competition series promises to be the toughest to date with a whopping 16 celebrities hidden inside 15 costumes. Because there are so many stars in the hunt for the Golden Mask, FOX had to divide the season 7 premiere into three parts. The first aired on March 9 in the usual Wednesday night time slot for “The Masked Singer.”

The first five contestants performed for the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) disguised as Cyclops, Firefly, McTerrier, Ram and Thingamabob. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the identity of Cyclops.

We’ve watched the fleeting appearance by the Cyclops on “The Masked Singer” preview special over and over and think we’ve nailed his name.

We think that the Cyclops is movie star Jack Black. Don’t think so? Well consider the following:

The first clue is a treasure map; one of Jack’s biggest movies was “Gulliver’s Travels,” all about a would-be world traveller. At the bottom right of the map are the numbers 200 and 4; read them together and you get 2004, the year that saw the release of the animated hit “Shark Tale,” which starred

When he is not making movies, Black keeps busy as one half of the comedy rock duo Tenacious D with actor Kyle Gass. They’ve released a half dozen albums and reaped a Grammy bid in 2013 for “Rize of the Fenix.” Their cover of the Dio hit “The Last in Line,” won the 2015 Grammy race for Best Metal Rock Performance. As a group, this season’s contestants have racked up 15 nominations for music’s highest honor.

We will only find out if we are right that Cyclops is Jack Black when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Cyclops? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

