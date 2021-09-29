‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Dalmatian?

We are only three episodes into “The Masked Singer” season 6 but it is easily the best yet, full of fun and exciting performances. We’ve already seen the exit of three of the seven celebrities competing in Group A: Mother Nature (Vivica A. Fox), Octopus (Dwight Howard) and Pufferfish (Toni Braxton). This week’s episode sees the six stars in Group B perform for the first time disguised as Banana Split (a duo), Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard and Queen of Hearts.

We watched the sneak peek that showcased each of these contenders for the Golden Mask and have our theories as to their true identities. We’ve been rewatching the the clues dropped to date and have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Dalmatian”?

The Dalmatian is rapper Tyga, best known for his collaborations with Chris Brown, Drake and Lil Wayne. The latter competed on season 3 of “The Masked Singer” as the Robot and was eliminated in the first episode. After that early exit for his pal, Tyga must be hoping to have the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) howling their approval.

“The Masked Singer” producers teased that one of this season’s contestants had a connection to the Kardashian/Jenner clan; Tyga dated Kylie Jenner.

A decade ago, Tyga reaped a Grammy bid for his first big hit, “Deuces.” As a group, this season’s contestants have earned 85 nominations for music’s highest honor.

And in the sneak peek, the clue for the Dalmatian was a photo of eagles in flight. Tyga’s third studio album, released in 2013, was titled “Hotel California.” That is the same name as The Eagles smash record from the 1970s, which has sold an astonishing 42 million copies worldwide.

Tyga has also tried his hand at acting, with starring roles in the film “Dope” and the TV version of the “Scream” film franchise.

We will only find out if we are right that the Dalmatian is Tyga when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Dalmatian? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

