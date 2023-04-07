‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Dandelion?

Were you as impressed as we were when Dandelion raised her voice in song for the first time on “The Masked Singer”? She wowed us with her flawless cover of the Judy Garland classic “Over the Rainbow” on the April 5 episode. She then won over the judges with her Battle Royale performance of “(I’ve Got A) Golden Ticket” from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

We’ve rewatched both of those performances by Dandelion and her clues package. Forget those guesses by the judges that Dandelion is Zooey Deschanel, Emmy Rossum or Reese Witherspoon. We are sure we know Dandelion’s true identity. Keep reading as we have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Dandelion?”

We were convinced that Dandelion is Alicia Witt, the actress and singer. Don’t believe us? Besides the fact that the Dandelion sounds just like her, consider how so many of the clues fit in with the life of Alicia Witt.

Dandelion declares, “I started my career when I was just a kid.” Witt was all of eight when she was discovered by director David Lynch and cast in his 1984 movie “Dune.”

Dandelion rhymes off a list of famous folk that she has worked with and Witt shares credits with each: she and Madonna both appeared in the 1995 anthology movie “Four Rooms”; she and Flea both voiced characters in the 1998 animated flick “Gen 13”; and she co-starred in the TV show “Nashville,” which welcomed Elton John as a guest star.

Dandelion reveals she “put down roots in a musical city”; Witt now makes her home in Nashville, which is known as “Music City USA.” Dandelion is delighted to have “a place to play my keys”; Witt is an accomplished pianist.

Dandelion details the devastation she faced when “a twister hit my home.” Witt’s house suffered damage when tornadoes ripped through Nashville in 2020.

Among the visual clues: the zombie is a direct tie-in to Witt’s role on the long-running TV show “The Walking Dead”; the angel playing a piano put us in mind of Witt’s 2012 movie “Cowgirls ‘n Angels” ; and the axe was the weapon of choice for the killer in Witt’s 1998 flick “Urban Legend.”

The final clue was the capper: the men in black brought out a pair of ruby slippers with a tag that read “Billboard.” Dandelion detailed her success with that publication, including “charting next to Olivia Rodrigo.” Witt had a hit in 2021 with “Chasing Shadows” at the same time that Rodrigo was riding a wave of success with “Deja Vu.”

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers

We will only find out if we are right that Dandelion is Alicia Witt when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Dandelion? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

[A previous version of this post speculated that the Dandelion was Vanessa Williams, but upon review of the clues and comments we realized we were wrong.]

