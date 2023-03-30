‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Doll?

Were you as shocked as we were while watching “The Masked Singer” on March 29 to discover that the celebrity competing as the Doll was a man? When the character first appeared onstage at the start of the 80’s Night episode, we thought it was a woman hiding inside this elaborate costume. Only when we heard the Doll sing “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds did we realize that we had been duped.

The judges were just as surprised as we were. By the time the Doll sang “Hungry Like the Wolf” by Duran Duran in the Battle Royal against Scorpio, we were focused on figuring out the name of the fellow that had fooled us. We’ve rewatched both of his performances and his clues package. Forget those guesses by them that Doll is Sebastian Bach, Gene Simmons or Donnie Wahlberg. We are sure we’ve know Doll’s true identity. Keep reading as we have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Doll?”

We are absolutely certain that the Doll is Dee Snider, the lead singer of the rock band Twister Sister. Don’t believe us? Besides the fact that the Doll sounds just like him, just consider how so many of the clues fit in with the life of Dee Snider.

Doll declared, “I heard it was 80’s Night, which makes me feel good, right at home.” Dee joined Twisted Sister in 1976; that was four years after the band had been formed and explains the button that says “Try Me.” It wasn’t until 1982 that they came to fame with their first album, “Under the Blade.” Twisted Sister went on to rule the charts throughout the rest of the decade.

The Doll revealed that he and his crew were riding high until “the man came in and said we was too strange and tried to knock us out.” Twisted Sister was targeted by the advocacy group Parents Music Resource Center (PMRC) in 1985. The Doll declared, “I marched step by step into their playground and schooled ’em all. ” Snider and PMRC leader Tipper Gore engaged in a war of words during a Senate hearing on music lyrics.

The visual clues are packed full of references to Dee Snider. The house full of animals puts us in mind of the setting for the iconic music video for “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” a hit single from Twisted Sister’s third album, “Stay Hungry.” The bats made us think immediately of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne; Dee featured on “Bat Head Soup,” a 2000 tribute album to this English rocker.

The red lipstick is an allusion to the iconic look created by Dee, which also includes long blond curly hair, eye shadow, rouge and a beauty mark. And the hairspray is a shout-out to Dee’s long-running radio show, “The House of Hair,” which celebrates 1980s rock music.

The DVD cover has two connections to Dee: in 2012 he released an album of show tunes — “Dee Does Broadway” that included the song” Luck Be a Lady Tonight” from the musical “Guys and Dolls” — and two years later he wrote a stage musical — “Dee Snider’s Rock and Roll Christmas Tale” — that toured the country.

Doll responded to the extra clue provided by “Chips” star Erik Estrada of a ticket that read “Ghostwriter” by revealing two more clues: He said his movie career was scary (Dee wrote the 1998 horror flick “Strangeland”) and that he had worked with a Grammy-winning singer (Dee wrote “The Magic of Christmas Day (God Bless Us Everyone),” which Celine Dion recorded for her 1998 album “These Are Special Times.”)

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers

We will only find out if we are right that Doll is Dee Snider when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Doll? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

