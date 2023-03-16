‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Fairy?

It’s hard to believe that season 9 of “The Masked Singer” has seen the departure of eight celebrities already. The most recent exits were Squirrel, who was revealed to be actress Malin Akerman, and Jackalope, who turned out to be social media sensation Lele Pons. The latter lost the Battle Royale to Fairy on March 15.

We’ve watched Fairy’s winning performance of “On Top of the World” by Imagine Dragons again as well as her first time at the mike when she nailed a cover of the Linda Ronstadt classic “You’re No Good.” And we’ve taken another look at her clues package. We think we’ve cracked the code as to Fairy’s true identity. Keep reading as we have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Fairy?”

We think that the Fairy is Holly Robinson Peete, an actress best known for her starring roles in the 1980s police drama “21 Jump Street” and the 1990s sitcom “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.” Don’t agree? Well take a read of how the clues line up with the life of Holly Robinson Peete.

Fairy revealed, “Making my debut on ‘Sesame Street Night’ makes me feel right at home because I grew up in these streets. Some might say I’m a bit of a nepo fairy.” Holly’s dad, Matt Robinson, was part of the original cast of “Sesame Street.” He played Gordon Robinson and gave voice to the puppet Roosevelt Franklin.

Fairy said she “made my pocket money charging the neighborhood kids to come over and see my dad just hanging out at home.” That is a clear reference to Holly’s starring role on the hit sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” which ran for five seasons on ABC starting in 1992.

In the clues package, a basketball is featured front and center. On “Hangin’,” the title character, was an NBA player turned teacher played by Mark Curry.

We also saw a Metropolitan Police Officer badge emblazoned with the number 966; that is a clear connection to Holly’s first big hit, “21 Jump Street,” in which she played undercover cop Judy Hoffs.

The photos of Sean Penn, Rob Lowe and Emilio Estevez tie in to Holly’s early years, as she attended Santa Monica High School with this trio of talent. After graduation, Holly, just like Fairy, made education and travel a priority. She got a degree in psychology from Sarah Lawrence College and perfected her French during a year abroad at the Sorbonne in Paris.

The rubber ducky on a Christmas tree has a double meaning: one of Holly’s first acting roles was as a singer in the box office bomb “Howard the Duck.” More recently, she headlined the TV series “Morning Show Mysteries” on the Hallmark Channel, which is best-known for its Christmas movies.

And the Cookie Monster clue, a plate with the words “Endless Love,” makes us think of the movie of the same name which featured an Oscar-nominated title track sung by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie. Peete portrayed Miss Ross in the 1992 mini-series “The Jacksons: An American Dream.”

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers

We will only find out if we are right that Fairy is Holly Robinson Peete when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Fairy? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 7 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.