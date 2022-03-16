‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Firefly?

As much fun as it is to watch the celebrities perform on “The Masked Singer,” we get even more enjoyment from figuring out who they are. That is especially true if we can crack the mystery of who is hiding inside a costume before the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke).

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” promises to be the most competitive yet. The producers have packed the line-up with 16 stars performing inside 16 costumes (a pair are paired up as Hydra). Five of these famous faces took to the stage on the March 9 premiere of this FOX reality competition series disguised as Cyclops, Firefly, McTerrier, Ram and Thingamabob. McTerrier was sent packing and was revealed to be Food Network star Duff Goldman.

The lone woman in the group was disguised as Firefly. She definitely had the best voice of the bunch when she recovered from her coughing fit and nailed her cover of the funk classic “Ain’t Nobody” by Chaka Khan. We’ve been reviewing the clues and her performance and have all your “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Firefly”?

We think that Firefly is Teyana Taylor, the multi-hyphenate talent who is a singer, songwriter, choreographer, dancer, actress and model. Don’t agree with our best guess? Consider how the clues line up with Teyana Taylor’s life story.

The Firefly readily admitted to the panel, “I’ve been performing all my life, and it feels amazing every time I step on stage.” Teyana came to fame as a teenager and released her first record, “From a Planet Called Harlem,” before she was 20.

Even before that, Teyana had sang on “It’s Showtime at the Apollo” to sing her hit single “Google Me”; the Firefly has a souvenir program from that landmark theater in Harlem.

The miniature Statue of Liberty is a shout-out to Teyana’s home town, New York City.

The Firefly has a frame photo of Tyler Perry; Teyana had a featured role in 2011’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” the fifth film in Perry’s franchise.

The judges make much mention of her legs; Teyana is trained as a dancer. And she danced in the video for the Kanye West track “Fade,” a word that the Firefly mentioned. Fade2Fit is the name of Teyanna’s online workout program.

The Firefly confesses that her life is jam-packed. Besides her own revived music career, Teyana is certainly kept busy with with her two daughters and her husband, ex-NBA all-star Iman Shumpert.

We got our first fleeting glimpse of the Firefly in a video preview posted by “The Masked Singer” to YouTube. She was sporting a tiara and asks: “Want to know who I am? Maybe you’d see me sparkle in something like this.” That ties in to both Teyana’s first TV appearance as the birthday girl at the center of one unforgettable episode of MTV’s reality show “My Super Sweet 16” and her recent role in “Coming 2 America.”

We will only find out if we are right that Firefly is Teyana Taylor when she is unmasked. That will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Firefly? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

