‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Gargoyle?

One of our favorite fellows competing on “The Masked Singer” season 9 is disguised as the Gargoyle. He wowed the crowd in his first appearance on March 8 with a rollicking rendition of “One Call Away” by Charlie Puth. He then saved himself in the Battle Royale against Squirrel with his cover of “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down.

It became clear quite quickly that this contender, who has the build of a professional athlete, is also a talented singer. We didn’t get a lot of clues about the famous face hiding behind this mask but we think we saw and heard enough to know his real name.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers including the answer to the question, “Who is Gargoyle”?

We think that the Gargoyle is Keenan Allen, the rec0rd-breaking wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers. Don’t agree? Well take a read of how the clues line up with the life of Keenan Allen.

Gargoyle says, “I went from the guy they passed on to the guy they passed to.” Due to an injury, Allen didn’t take part in the 2013 NFL Scouting Combine and was forced to hold his own try-out. Though he had been touted as a first-round pick, he ended up being passed over for the first two and was drafted in round three by the then San Diego Chargers (the team name is alluded to by that photo of a charge card).

Allen’s team moved back to Los Angeles in 2016; this explains the image of an “I Love LA” sticker in the clues video package.

After four seasons that were plagued by injuries, Allen set an NFL record in 2017 as the first player to have three consecutive games of 10+ catches, 100+ receiving yards, and at least one touchdown. He capped off that winning season by being named NFL Comeback Player of the Year. This long-awaited success is referenced by Gargoyle, who reveals that “when the call finally came for a hero, I put my cape on and shocked millions by how hard I slayed.”

Allen loves to raise his voice in song whenever he has the chance. He often posts videos online that showcase both his piano playing and his vocal talent.

We will only find out if we are right that Gargoyle is Keenan Allen when he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Gargoyle? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

