‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Hamster?

“The Masked Singer” season 6 continues the twist of the Wildcards that was introduced last season. Six celebrities who aren’t part of the original line-up of 10 stars who comprised Group A and Group B get to jump into the competition after it has started. The first of these, the Hamster, appeared in night two of the super-sized premiere, which aired on FOX on September 23.

The Hamster replaces the Octopus, who was bounced from the competition at the end of episode 1 on September 22. When he pulled off his mask, we saw that this eight-legged creature was eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard. We had figured out who was hiding in that costume before he sang a note and think we’ve done the same with the Hamster. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the answer to the question, “Who is Hamster”?

We think that the Hamster is Lance Bass, the aptly named bass singer in NSYNC. “The Masked Singer” sure loves to showcase one-time boyband stars. Bass’s bandmate Joey Fatone was the Rabbit on Season 1 and he hopped into fourth place. Since then, Jesse McCartney (Dream Street) was the Turtle on Season 3 and raced into the runner-up position; Nick Carter (Backstreet Boys) was Crocodile on Season 4 and took a bite out of third place; and Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) was Piglet on Season 5 and won.

In their heyday at the start of this century, NSYNC was nominated for eight Grammy Awards. As a group, this season’s contestants on “The Masked Singer” have contended for music’s highest honors a whopping 85 times.

We also know that this season’s roster of talent counts two Super Bowl appearances among their achievements. This need not mean that they were players on the field. Bass and the rest of the boys in the band were part of the half-time show at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

We learned from the promo trailer that the Hamster knows the Piglet. Bass is best buds with Nick’s wife Vanessa Lachey.

The Hamster is sporting rainbow jewelry, which puts us in mind of LGBTQ+ activism. Bass made headlines in 2006 when he came out as gay. He was honored by the Human Rights Campaign that year and released his bestselling autobiography, “Out of Sync,” in the fall of 2007. In 2015, Bass married actor Michael Turchin in a cable first televised wedding.

We will only find out if we are right that the Hamster is Lance Bass when he is unmasked. That will happen when the Hamster loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of Hamster? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

